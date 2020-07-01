Osun SSG Tests Positive To COVID-19 

The Osun State Government has confirmed that the secretary to the state government, Mr. Wole Oyebamiji has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement by the state commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, ten new cases were also discovered.

With this development, the number of infections in the state has now risen to 127 with 74 active cases.

The commissioner noted that the reason for the sudden rise in the cases is due to the nonchalant attitude of citizens and residents to the laid down precautionary measures.

He said the state is now experiencing community transmission particularly in Ilesa axis warning that the government might be forced to enforce another lockdown if this continues.