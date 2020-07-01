Taraba LG Polls: Ishaku To Inaugurate Newly Elected Chairman Thursday

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State will on Thursday inaugurate the newly elected Local Government Council Chairmen.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa.

Mijinyawa noted that the ceremony will be performed at the Government Lodge in Takum area of the state at 12 noon.

He, however, warned that planned participants to “adhere to Corvid-19 protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks.”

Governor Ishaku’s spokesman explained that the “Protocol Department of Government House has been mandated to ensure observance of these protocols by those who will be attending the ceremony.”

This comes shortly after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 16 chairmanship and 168 councillorship positions in the council’s polls.