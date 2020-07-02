38 Nigerians, Two Foreigners Recover From COVID-19 In Lagos

The Lagos State government has continued to record more success in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) following the recovery of 40 more people.

The state governor and Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the recovered COVID-19 patients comprise 17 females and 23 males, including two foreign nationals.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that they were discharged from five of the government isolation facilities in the state where they had been receiving treatment.

He said 19 patients were released from the treatment centre at Onikan, seven from Gbagada facility, and three from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

According to the governor, eight patients were discharged from the facility at Agidingbi and three from the isolation centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after their full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

He called on the residents to keep adhering strictly to the physical distancing and hand hygiene principles, as part of measures to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the state.