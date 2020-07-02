VIDEO: APC Caretaker Committee Members Meet Tinubu

Members of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have met behind closed-door with National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The meeting held on Thursday at the residence of the former Lagos State governor in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Yobe State Governor and APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, as well as his Kebbi State counterpart and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, led other members to the meeting.

Others in attendance were the Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee, Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe, as well as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, Tinubu said the meeting was a consultation to move the party forward following the recent disagreements among some aggrieved members.

He, however, denied any report of differences or rancour, although he said there was no way there would not be dissent in a political association.

Watch the video below: