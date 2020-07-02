BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-Cases Cross 27,000 Mark With 626 New Infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases on Thursday crossed the 27, 000 mark as the country reported 626 new infections.

This is according to a tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Giving a breakdown of the new cases, the agency said they were recorded in 20 states in the West African country, bringing the total infections to 27,110.

Lagos State had the highest number of fresh infections for the day – 193 – and is followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 85 cases of the virus with Oyo State having 41 persons infected.

Other states which had new infections are: Edo – 38, Kwara – 34, Abia – 31, Ogun – 29, Ondo – 28, Rivers – 26, and Osun – 21.

The remaining states with new cases for the day are: Akwa Ibom – 18, Delta – 18, Enugu – 15, Kaduna – 13, Plateau – 11, Borno – 8, Bauchi – 7, Adamawa – 5, Gombe – 4 and Sokoto – 1

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has also discharged 10,801 people with 616 deaths reported from the virus as of June 2nd, 2020.