Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Six Counts In Sex Abuse Case

Channels Television  
Updated July 2, 2020
The wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, US news media reported on August 10, 2019. / AFP

 

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was charged Thursday with six counts relating to the sexual abuse and trafficking of minors in the case of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

 

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a New York function in 2005
An indictment filed in a New York court showed that the charges include conspiracy to entice minors to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of minors for criminal sexual activity and perjury.

Maxwell, whose whereabouts had been unknown following Epstein’s suicide while awaiting trial last summer, was arrested by FBI officers in New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Epstein hanged himself in a New York cell in August last year while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors for sex and US prosecutors are investigating whether he had any accomplices.

 

 

-AFP



