Court Adjourns Ize-Iyamu’s N700m Fraud Suit

A Federal High Court in Benin has adjourned a 700million Naira fraud case against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020, governorship poll in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Mr. Ize-Iyamu and four others were expected to appear in court today on an alleged 8 count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of 700m naira.

However, the case could not hold due to the absence of the Judge.

The court will now sit on the 7Th of July, 2020.