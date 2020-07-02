Court Dismisses Suit Against Oshiomhole Over APC Leadership

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) presided over by Justice Danlami Senchi has dismissed a suit filed against the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and three others.

Justice Senchi dismissed the suit on Thursday at the request of the applicants during the resumption of the case.

The suit which was instituted by Mustapha Salihu and five others had on March 4 led to the suspension of Oshiomhole from further acting as the national chairman of the ruling party.

Three months later, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja in its judgment delivered on June 16 also upheld the suspension of the former APC national chairman.

Although parties were to return to the High Court of the FCT for determination of the substantive suit, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Oluwole Afolabi, moved a motion to withdraw the case.

Afolabi told the court that the withdrawal of the suit was sequel to the directive by leaders of the APC that all court cases be discontinued in the interest of peace.

However, counsel to Oshiomhole, Ginika Ezeoke, did not oppose the withdrawal of the suit.

In his short ruling, Justice Senchi dismissed the suit and ordered parties to bear their respective costs.