Court To Hear Suit Challenging Conviction Of Funke Akindele, 237 Others

A Federal High Court in Lagos is set to hear a suit challenging the conviction of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, who is popularly known as JJC Skillz, and 236 others.

This comes as Justice Maureen Onyetenu fixes July 10 to hear the suit which was filed by a Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje.

In the suit, Ogungbeje is seeking a declaration that the law upon which Akindele and others were convicted was inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution.

He also argued that the arrest, arraignment, trial, conviction, and sentencing of Akindele and others lacked a legal backing.

The legal practitioner insisted that the offence for which they were convicted was unknown to the law and could not be grounds for criminal liability.

“I have a duty to protect and defend the sanctity of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from any contravention or infraction,” the lawyer said.

Funke Akindele and others were arrested, tried, and convicted for violating the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020.

The actress had hosted a birthday party in early April at her Lagos residence to celebrate her husband’s birthday.