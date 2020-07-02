Ganduje To Present Reviewed Budget To Kano State Assembly

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has submitted a reviewed budget to the Kano State House of Assembly.

Dr Ganduje’s administration hinted a few days back, that the 2020 budget of over N200billion would be reduced by 30 percent due to the frustrations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reviewed budget of N138,279,140,661 was first presented at the state Executive Council meeting, Wednesday, by the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai, before transmitting the document to the State House of Assembly.

The reviewed budget of over N138billion has N78.8billon for recurrent expenditure, which represents 57 percent and N54.9billion for capital expenditure, which represents 43 percent.

Internally general revenue (IGR) stood at N46billion in the original document, but with N7.8billion as actual collection from January to March, the IGR now stands at N24billion in the reviewed budget document.

The FAAC source for financing the budget was N76 billion in the original document but has now become N52billion, which is lower by N24billion.

In the original document, overhead stood at N18.3 billion as the amount and now reviewed to N16.6billion.

The priority areas of the reviewed budget are education, health, and infrastructure.

While global behaviour inches towards learning how to live with COVID-19 pandemic at both local and global levels, due to the absence of a clear cut vaccine for the menace, the governor further ordered all contractors handling different government projects in the state to go back to the site.

Governor Ganduje expressed optimism that, life will pick up steadily for the continued development of the state as he ordered for the opening of all manufacturing companies in the state, to further take care of developmental aspects in the state in Post-COVID-19.

“It is pertinent to note that, people should understand lucidly that there will life after COVID-19. As such we should not sit back and give less concern about that,” he said.

Ganduje commended all members of the State Executive Council for their roles in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also commended the individual and collective commitment of the executive members during this period, stressing that his government philosophy of teamwork is strong and vibrant.