Masari Leads Katsina Residents To Seek Divine Intervention Against Banditry

Governor Aminu Masari on Thursday led Residents of Katsina state to seek divine intervention against banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling bedeviling the state.

The three-day prayer session which started about 10:00 am lasted for three hours at a Jumat Mosque in the state capital where over three hundred persons mostly memorizers of the glorious Qur’an dominated the session.

According to stakeholders, the prayer has heralded the general concern by the members of various communities across the state towards ending the menace.

They further described it as a gesture aimed at letting security forces on the ground to understand that members of the public are with them in their bid to oust the miscreants.

The state deputy governor, Engineer Mannir Yakubu, the state Commissioner of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Katsina state, Alhaji Abdulkareem Yahayya Sirika, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina, and the Permanent Secretary, Katsina Ministry of Religious Affairs, Mohammed Lawal Matazu are among the dignitaries that attended the prayer session.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Army on Wednesday assured citizens of its determination to continuously work with other security agencies to enhance peace and security across the country.

The assurance comes under the direction of President Muhammadu Buhari to the military to stamp out bandits terrorizing the Northwestern region of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai disclosed this on Wednesday in Faskari, one of the front line LGAs of Katsina state during this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL.

The celebration which was hitherto planned to hold in Jos, the Plateau state capital, was moved to Faskari in order to boost the ongoing Military Operations against banditry and other related crimes.

This particular exercise which is one of the far-reaching decisions of the Senior Officers Conference is according to Buratai out not only to check banditry in Katsina but also in the entire Northwest region and central parts of the country.