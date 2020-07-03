Advertisement

86 Nigerians Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated July 3, 2020
File: Evacuees wait on a queue at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja following their arrival from the U.S. on May 10, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Eighty six Nigerians on Friday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Air Sudan.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a tweet but did not reveal where they returned from.

According to the NIDCOM boss, the returnees will go on a 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Also, NIDCOM tweeted on its handle that the returnees had tested negative to COVID-19.

 


On Wednesday, 172 Nigerians citizens arrived Abuja from Uganda and Kenya at around 10:20 am via Air Peace flight from Nairobi.

While some of the evacuees disembarked in the nation’s capital, others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

All the evacuees who tested negative for COVID-19 are to undergo a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the NCDC, the federal ministry of health and PTF on COVID-19.

The latest evacuation was put together by Nigeria’s missions in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda.

VIDEO: Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has explained how the ministry is working to ensure the safety of passengers as airports set to reopen for domestic flights.

 



