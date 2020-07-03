Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 454 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise To 27,564

Channels Television  
Updated July 3, 2020

 

 

Nigeria has recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 27,564

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were spread across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Eighty-Seven of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 63 in Edo, 60 in FCT Abuja, 41 in Ondo, 32 in Benue, 31 in Abia, 29 in Ogun, 19 in Oyo, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in Delta, 15 in Enugu, 14 in Borno, nine in Plateau, eight in Nasarawa, five in Kano, four in Bauchi, two in Gombe, one each in Katsina and Kogi States.

The agency also stated that 11,069 persons had been discharged while 628 persons have died.

Nearly five months since Nigeria recorded its first case in the country, the figures have continued to rise with Lagos still the epicenter after a record 10,910 cases, followed by the FCT with 2,080 and Oyo with 1,451.



