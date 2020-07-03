Churches, Mosques, Event Centres In Lagos Remain Closed, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State government has insisted that there is no definite time yet for the reopening of churches, mosques, and event centres in the state.

While giving an update on the disease outbreak in the state on Friday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that worship centres would remain closed until further notice.

He said, “Places of worship will remain closed in Lagos State, until further notice. All social and events centres, and social clubs, will also remain closed, for now.

“However, a list of social clubs with verifiable Trustees and Governing Board that have met strict guidelines will be released from time to time for supervised openings, as approved by the Incident Commander on the recommendation of the Lagos State Safety Commission.”

‘No Mask, No Service’

The governor, who stated that the nationwide daily curfew remained in force in the state from 10pm to 4am, announced that the state government has made some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, hairdressing salons that have been accredited by the government may begin to open strictly on an appointment-only basis, with a maximum occupancy of 40 per cent of the total floor space at any given time.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that communal sports facilities and use of recreational parks in residential estates would be permitted to operate, but with a maximum of 20 persons at any given time.

He explained that this was to promote well-being and appealed to the Residents’ Associations to strictly adhere to the guidelines in the interest of public health.

On the proposed resumption of local flight operations, the governor said, “The Federal Government has approved the reopening of the Airport in Lagos for domestic operations from Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

“The relevant Federal Agencies are putting out additional information to guide intending passengers and airport users; I enjoin everyone to look out for this information.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, reminded the residents that the use of face masks in public places was mandatory.

“We are asking offices and business and commercial premises to refuse entry to any persons not wearing masks, in line with the Presidential Task Force directive on ‘No mask, no entry. No mask, no service,” he said.