Lagos Govt Registers Seven Private Labs For COVID-19 Testing

The Lagos State Government has approved seven private laboratories as COVID-19 testing centres.

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Friday during a briefing in Ikeja, the state capital.

According to the governor, the private laboratories were selected through a rigorous accreditation process.

The private laboratories include Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, O2 Medical Services, and Clina Lancent Laboratories.

Sanwo-Olu also reiterated the state government’s commitment in containing COVID-19 pandemic, assuring that his administrating will continue to carry out a free test on the people of the state.

“We are also constantly reviewing our Testing Strategy, to adapt to the evolving nature of the pandemic. Going forward, there will be two categories of people who qualify for testing for COVID-19 in Lagos State, as follows:

“The first category will be those who need to be tested; who fit the case definition for testing and therefore actually require testing.

“This category of people will continue to be tested free of charge by the State Government through our public laboratories, and everyone who meets the case definition for COVID-19 will be tested.

“What this means is that if you’re showing symptoms of the infection, or you have had contact with a confirmed case, or have been exposed to a location where confirmed cases have been reported, you are entitled to free testing by the Lagos State Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, 10 private schools in the state have been sealed for flouting the closure directives of the Federal and State Governments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of students.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who led the Monitoring and Investigation team of the office made this known during the second and third phase of the massive monitoring of private schools compliance to the directive to curb the spread of the scourge still ravaging the country and the world at large.