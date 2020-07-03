Ogun Govt Extends Ease Of Lockdown By Two Weeks

The Ogun State Government has extended the ease of COVID-19 lockdown in the state by two weeks.

According to the government, guidelines will continue to be reviewed and modified in response to data from the field and expert opinions.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin on Friday.

While noting that schools in the state are to remain shut, the governor’s spokesman explained that the state government will “engage all stakeholders, public and private to develop modalities for a safe reopening of schools, especially to allow certificate classes to resume and write their examinations.”

“To date, the total number of 4,072 people have been tested out of which 898 tested positive. Amongst the positive cases, 609 have been successfully treated and discharged.

“Sadly, there have been a total of 19 deaths with 270 active cases. One of our border Local Governments is one of the Local Governments with the highest number of cases in the country because of the level of testing,” the statement partly read.

The state government also vowed to monitor the recent lifting of the ban on interstate travels by the Federal Government to determine its impact on the COVID-19 situation, stressing that it “will not hesitate to make appropriate adjustment, in consultation with the Federal Government.”

Meanwhile, existing restriction put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in the state still remains in place.