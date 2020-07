Senator Ibikunle Amosun on Friday visited the wife of late Senator Ajimobi, Florence Ajimobi.

Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who was the former Governor of Oyo State, died on June 25, following a battle with the deadly coronavirus.

Ajimobi had been hospitalised in Lagos earlier on in June and there were reports that he was recuperating.

As at the time of his death, the lawmaker was aged 70.

See Photos Below: