Police Arrest 121 Persons For Violating Face Mask Order In Akwa Ibom

The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested 121 people for violating the government’s directive on compulsory use of face mask in public places as a measure to curb the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 in the state.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, N-nudam Fredrick on Friday.

According to him, the arrest was made in line with the provisions of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2020.

The police spokesman noted that the culprits will be arraigned in court for prosecution in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The arrested offenders would be arraigned in the special courts established in the three Senatorial Districts to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Consequently, the Police Command enjoins the good people of the State to always use facemasks in public places as the Command will continue to arrest and prosecute violators,” the statement partly read.