‘We Have Lost A Friend’: Ondo Gov Akeredolu Mourns Health Commissioner

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the death of the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro as a painful loss.

Dr Adegbenro died on Thursday and was, before his death, in the forefront of the State’s battles against the ravaging pandemic.

While reacting to the demise of the Ondo State Health Commissioner, Governor Akeredolu in a video on his Facebook page said Dr Adegbenro was a “dependable ally.”

“Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the Honourable Commissioner for Health was a reliable colleague and compatriot,” he said. “A great General in the forefront of our battles against COVID-19.

According to the Ondo leader, “His calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody was loved by all. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his wife who is a big cheerleader of this administration.”

The governor revealed that he is still in isolation after he contracted COVID-19 and wished the family of the late fortitude to bear the loss.

‘Medical Hero’

On Thursday, the Ondo State Government had said the least it can do for its ‘Medical Hero’ is to plant a seed of honour for him.

Accordingly, the State Government has directed that all flags in the State must fly at half-mast for 7 days from Thursday, 2nd of July, 2020.

It also declared today, Friday 3rd, July a work-free day to honour his memory as the family will commit his body to the mother earth.

“This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent,” the state government said.

“To say the least, Dr Adegbenro was our General and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.”