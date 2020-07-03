What We Are Doing To Rescue Over 30 Kidnapped Persons – Nasarawa Govt

The Nasarawa State government says it is collaborating with the security agencies to secure the release of over 30 people kidnapped in the state.

According to the government, the persons were recently kidnapped by armed men and taken to the bush around the Udege Development Area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, revealed the effort of the government to rescue them while delivering his opening remarks at an emergency Executive Council Meeting held on Friday at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

He also used the opportunity of the meeting to give an update on the emerging security challenges, especially in the western senatorial zone of the state.

Governor Sule decried the recent incident in which occupants of three vehicles, numbering more than 30 were kidnapped by gunmen.

He said, “We are working along with the Federal agencies, the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the military to ensure that we are able to rescue the people who have been kidnapped and taken to the bush in that area.”

“The government is on top of the situation and we are going to do the best we can to ensure that they are released,” the governor promised.

He added that the state government was taking measures to reduce the inherent risk in the area, especially around the major road leading to Benue State.