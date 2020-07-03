Wike Threatens To Sanction Erring Contractors In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has threatened to sanction erring contractors handling projects in the state.

Wike said it is unacceptable for contractors, particularly those who have received full payment before the COVID-19 pandemic, to use the virus as an excuse not to deliver their projects on time or compromise set standard.

The governor issued the warning on Friday shortly after inspecting projects located in Eleme and Tai Local Government Areas of the state.

He noted that while the structural work of the 5,000-capacity auditorium at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Nonwa is commendable, the contract will, however, be reviewed.

According to him, the review has become necessary because the contractor refused to make the furnishing of the auditorium an integral part of the original design.

“I don’t know how anybody would design a modern structure and begin to talk about terrazzo floor. You can’t also construct a building without talking about furnishing. These things have to go hand in hand.

“I’ll make sure that the right thing is done. We have paid 100% and what I have seen I’m not satisfied.

“Again, the contractor has no reason to use COVID-19 as the reason for the delay. The payment was made to him In November 2019, and COVID-19 started in March 2020.

“We have to be very strict with contractors; those who do not want to fulfil their contractual agreement, the government will take its stand and sanction them even if the supervising ministry or agency may not have done very well,” he said.

Governor Wike also said the various projects at the NYSC Orientation camp serve as support to federal agencies located in the state as they continue to render services to the people of the state.