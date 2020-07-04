109 Nigerians Evacuated From India

One hundred and nine more Nigerians stranded in India as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have returned to the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced this on Saturday via its Twitter handle.

It explained that the returnees were brought back to the country at about 7:40pm aboard an Air Peace aircraft.

According to NIDCOM, the airplane first touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja where 35 evacuees disembarked and later conveyed the remaining 74 returnees to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

It stated that all the evacuated persons tested negative to COVID-19 and would proceed on 14 days isolation as mandated by the nation’s health authorities.

The evacuees’ arrival comes hours after 355 others stranded in the United States returned to the country.

