Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Recovers From COVID-19

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has recovered from COVID-19, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Ikpeazu submitted samples on Thursday to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.

On Friday, the results of his tests came out negative.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Tests Positive For COVID-19

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization (WHO),” the statement said.

Ikpeazu had been confirmed as COVID-19 positive on June 8 and proceeded into isolation.

According to the NCDC, Abia has recorded 382 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Although only 172 cases are active, three persons have died in the state as a result of the virus.