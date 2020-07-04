Advertisement
Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, 393 More Recover
Nigeria has recorded 603 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, raising the nation’s total confirmed infections above the 28,000 mark.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.
It noted that the country now has 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 634 people have lost the battle to the virus.
A breakdown of the figure of new cases shows that of the 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos has the highest with 135.
PHOTOS: 335 Stranded Nigerians Return From U.S.
Others include Edo – 87, FCT – 73, Rivers – 67, Delta – 62, Ogun – 47, Kaduna – 20, Plateau – 19, Osun – 17, Ondo – 16, Enugu – 15, Oyo – 15, Borno – 13, and Niger – 6.
The remaining states are Nasarawa – four, Kebbi – three, Kano – two, Sokoto – one, and Abia – one.
603 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-135
Edo-87
FCT-73
Rivers-67
Delta-62
Ogun-47
Kaduna-20
Plateau-19
Osun-17
Ondo-16
Enugu-15
Oyo-15
Borno-13
Niger-6
Nasarawa-4
Kebbi-3
Kano-2
Sokoto-1
Abia-1
28,167 confirmed
11,462 discharged
634 deaths pic.twitter.com/z4KJ2V6SHE
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 4, 2020
On a positive note, a total of 393 patients were successfully treated and discharged from the various isolation centres across the country.
This brings the number of those discharged so far to 11,462.
See the breakdown of the figures below:
COVID-19 NIGERIA
Saturday 11:53 pm 4 Jul 2020
Samples Tested
148,188
Confirmed Cases
28,167
Active Cases
16,071
Discharged Cases
11,462
Death
634
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|11,045
|9,260
|1,653
|132
|FCT
|2,153
|1,494
|624
|35
|Oyo
|1,466
|643
|809
|14
|Edo
|1,353
|588
|718
|47
|Kano
|1,264
|188
|1,024
|52
|Delta
|1,227
|795
|407
|25
|Rivers
|1,181
|396
|746
|39
|Ogun
|974
|317
|636
|21
|Kaduna
|855
|273
|570
|12
|Katsina
|579
|115
|441
|23
|Borno
|528
|58
|437
|33
|Bauchi
|516
|33
|471
|12
|Gombe
|513
|121
|373
|19
|Ebonyi
|438
|78
|357
|3
|Plateau
|421
|190
|219
|12
|Ondo
|410
|275
|115
|20
|Abia
|383
|162
|218
|3
|Enugu
|372
|148
|215
|9
|Imo
|352
|296
|50
|6
|Jigawa
|318
|1
|308
|9
|Kwara
|269
|114
|146
|9
|Bayelsa
|234
|92
|127
|15
|Nasarawa
|225
|104
|113
|8
|Osun
|165
|99
|59
|7
|Sokoto
|153
|12
|125
|16
|Niger
|122
|40
|75
|7
|Akwa Ibom
|104
|48
|54
|2
|Benue
|97
|59
|33
|5
|Adamawa
|89
|31
|52
|6
|Kebbi
|84
|19
|58
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|73
|7
|57
|9
|Yobe
|61
|5
|48
|8
|Ekiti
|43
|1
|40
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2