Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, 393 More Recover

Channels Television  
Updated July 4, 2020
File photo.

 

 

Nigeria has recorded 603 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, raising the nation’s total confirmed infections above the 28,000 mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

It noted that the country now has 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 634 people have lost the battle to the virus.

A breakdown of the figure of new cases shows that of the 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos has the highest with 135.

PHOTOS335 Stranded Nigerians Return From U.S.

Others include Edo – 87, FCT – 73, Rivers – 67, Delta – 62, Ogun – 47, Kaduna – 20, Plateau – 19, Osun – 17, Ondo – 16, Enugu – 15, Oyo – 15, Borno – 13, and Niger – 6.

The remaining states are Nasarawa – four, Kebbi – three, Kano – two, Sokoto – one, and Abia – one.

 

On a positive note, a total of 393 patients were successfully treated and discharged from the various isolation centres across the country.

This brings the number of those discharged so far to 11,462.

See the breakdown of the figures below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Saturday 11:53 pm 4 Jul 2020

Samples Tested

148,188

Confirmed Cases

28,167

Active Cases

16,071

Discharged Cases

11,462

Death

634

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos11,0459,2601,653132
FCT2,1531,49462435
Oyo1,46664380914
Edo1,35358871847
Kano1,2641881,02452
Delta1,22779540725
Rivers1,18139674639
Ogun97431763621
Kaduna85527357012
Katsina57911544123
Borno5285843733
Bauchi5163347112
Gombe51312137319
Ebonyi438783573
Plateau42119021912
Ondo41027511520
Abia3831622183
Enugu3721482159
Imo352296506
Jigawa31813089
Kwara2691141469
Bayelsa2349212715
Nasarawa2251041138
Osun16599597
Sokoto1531212516
Niger12240757
Akwa Ibom10448542
Benue9759335
Adamawa8931526
Kebbi8419587
Zamfara760715
Anambra737579
Yobe615488
Ekiti431402
Taraba199100
Kogi5032


