Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, 393 More Recover

Nigeria has recorded 603 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, raising the nation’s total confirmed infections above the 28,000 mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

It noted that the country now has 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 634 people have lost the battle to the virus.

A breakdown of the figure of new cases shows that of the 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos has the highest with 135.

Others include Edo – 87, FCT – 73, Rivers – 67, Delta – 62, Ogun – 47, Kaduna – 20, Plateau – 19, Osun – 17, Ondo – 16, Enugu – 15, Oyo – 15, Borno – 13, and Niger – 6.

The remaining states are Nasarawa – four, Kebbi – three, Kano – two, Sokoto – one, and Abia – one.

On a positive note, a total of 393 patients were successfully treated and discharged from the various isolation centres across the country.

This brings the number of those discharged so far to 11,462.

See the breakdown of the figures below: