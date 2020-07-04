Court Dismisses Appeals Challenging Yahaya Bello’s Re-election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeals challenging the election of Mr Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi State.

A five-man panel of judges dismissed the appeal filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) in a unanimous judgment on Saturday.

Justice Mohammed Shuaibu who delivered the judgement also affirmed the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed the petition filed by the party.

He also awarded a cost of N100,000 against the appellant.

in its appeal, APP had claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unlawfully excluded it from the governorship election in Kogi State.

Similarly, the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) against Governor Bello’s victory in the November 2019 governorship election.

DPP’s appeal was also dismissed in a unanimous decision by the judges of the court.