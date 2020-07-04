COVID-19 Patient Delivers Baby In Oyo

Oyo state has recorded its first COVID-19 patient delivery, Governor Seyi Makinde announced on Saturday.

The baby was delivered at the state’s Infectious Disease Centre in Olodo.

“Mother and baby are doing well,” Makinde said in a series of tweets.

The Governor also confirmed 19 new cases of the virus in the state.

“The cases are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1) and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas,” Makinde said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Oyo state has now recorded a total of 1,451 cases of COVID-19, as of Friday evening.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is fourteen,” Makinde said.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath,” the Governor added.