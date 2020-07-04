COVID-19: PDP Seeks Prayers Of Recovery For Umahi, Ortom’s Wife

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for more prayers for the speedy recovery of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, the wife of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Eunice, as well as other Nigerians who have tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country as disturbing.

It, however, asked Nigerians not to succumb to fear but redouble their vigilance and adherence to preventive measures of personal hygiene, social and physical distancing, as well as early reporting of symptoms.

The PDP also urged the people not to let down their guard but remain conscious of the reality of COVID-19, especially with the gradual ease of social restrictions in the country.

It, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts in awareness campaigns and provision of economic stimulus to minimise social exposure and vulnerability of Nigerians in various sectors of endeavours.

The party restated its call for the concerted commitment of all citizens to reciprocating the sacrifices of the health workers and others on the front lines to defeat the pandemic in the country.

The statement comes hours after Governor Umahi announced in a statement that he had tested positive for the virus.

Governor Umahi explained that he and some of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 after carrying out the test.

He had directed his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic to protect the people of the state.

Similarly, Mrs Ortom said she received the result from the test earlier conducted on her on Friday evening, adding that she had gone into isolation and commenced treatment.

The governor’s wife also confirmed that the results of the tests carried out on her son and some of her aides also returned positive.