DSS Parades Serial Impersonator And Suspected Fraudster In Taraba

The Department Of State Security (DSS) has paraded a 45-year-old man for parading himself as a personnel of the service and defrauding people.

The suspect who hails from Lafiya Lamurde Local government area of Adamawa State is said to have defrauded people in Gombe, Yola and Jalingo before being traced and arrested on June 27, 2020 at a hotel in Jalingo.

Parading the suspect before newsmen in Jalingo on Friday, the Assistant Director Enforcement, Tayo Balogun, identified him as Adamu Jonathan and noted that he was convicted in 2017 to serve a three-year jail term for committing the same offence, before being released but clearly he returned to the same old ways.

One of the recent victims of Jonathan is a 55-year-old divorcee and mother of four who he is said to have met in Gombe and had a virtual wedding ceremony laced with deceit.

“Jonathan who was hitherto a Christian, claimed to have converted to Islam and now bears Shuaibu Adamu in order to fulfill one of the conditions offered as prerequisite for marriage by the said affluent woman,” the DSS stated.

“He was discovered to have made away with several belongings of the purported wife, to an elusive matrimonial apartments in Jalingo. The said properties could not be traced to any location, suggesting that they might have been sold.

“The suspect deceitfully collected the woman’s Honda Odyssey vehicle with promise to buy her a brand new Toyota Vibe car when he receives his leave allowances and other packages from the service”.

But according to the DSS, he rather began to use it for commercial purposes, “traversing Bauchi and Gombe states, while deceiving the woman that he was at his new duty post in the Nasarawa command of the service and therefore was not released to visit her in Jalingo, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and several operations he was purportedly saddled with”.

The anti-graft agency further noted that the suspect will be charged to court soon.

It, however, warned members of the public to be wary of characters like Jonathan who go about impersonating the service and defrauding people of their hard earned resources.

According to the service, the suspect confessed to committing the crime and also regretted his actions.

He also claimed not to have made any money from the act, contrary to the DSS’ claim that he had made over N400,000.