Fire Guts Market In Calabar

Traders at the Marian market in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital are counting their losses following a fire disaster that occurred at about 8:00 pm on Friday, destroying several shops stocked with goods.

Some eyewitnesses told Channels Television that, while the number of shops destroyed cannot be ascertained at the moment, the losses could be running into millions.

According to them, the inferno was a result of high voltage power which resulted in sparks and the eventual fire which was out of control.

Shop owners have, therefore, called on both the Federal and State government and well meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.