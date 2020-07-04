Insecurity: Nigerian Army Asks Katsina Residents To Provide More Information

The Nigerian Army is soliciting for more support from the good people of Katsina state especially in the areas of information gathering and sharing.

This is to strengthen its intelligence network in combatting banditry and other related crimes rocking not only Katsina in particular but the entire North West Region.

The Chief of Army Staff, represented by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Nuhu Angbazo made the request on Saturday during the Nigerian Army Covid-19 palliatives distribution exercise held in Faskari, one of the front line Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, the Nigerian Army has ensured that it pays very close attention to the non-kinetic aspect of its military operations.

He said that the Army has enjoyed the support and cooperation of the good people of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger states towards surmounting the challenges of insecurity not only in these states but the country at large.

Over 500 persons mostly Internally Displaced in Faskari Local Government Area have so far benefited from the palliatives meant to assist vulnerable Nigerians.

Meanwhile, a similar exercise is currently taking place in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

The measure is part of efforts to improve on the existing cordial relationship and in line with the efforts of the Federal Government in cushioning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.

Two of the beneficiaries interviewed by Channels Television expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for the gesture demanding more military efforts in the fight against Banditry and other related crimes in their separate communities so as to go back to their normal life.