Advertisement

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated July 4, 2020
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, speaks during an interview on Sunrise Daily in Abuja on February 24, 2020.

 

The Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Governor confirmed this in a statement personally signed by him on Saturday.

He and some of his close aides tested positive for the virus after carrying out the coronavirus test, the statement said.

Umahi further disclosed that, presently, they are not showing any symptoms but have since isolated, in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Governor directed the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic to protect Ebonyi people.

Umahi appealed to the people of Ebonyi state to take the NCDC protocols more seriously while stating that he’s working from home and will conduct all meetings virtually.

According to the NCDC, Ebonyi has recorded at least 438 cases of the virus, as of Friday evening.

Also, about 357 persons have been successfully treated and discharged while three have died.



More on Headlines

Nigeria Records 454 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise To 27,564

Students In Graduating Classes To Resume On August 3, Says Sanwo-Olu

Wike Heads Obaseki’s Re-election Campaign

Buhari Thanks World Leaders For Support In Fight Against Polio

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV