Lewandowski Passes 50-Goal Mark As Bayern Win 20th German Cup To Complete Double

Updated July 4, 2020
Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v SC Paderborn in Munich, southern Germany, on February 21, 2020.
Robert Lewandowski passed the 50-goal mark this season as Bayern Munich completed the double with a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen to win a 20th German Cup on Saturday.

Bundesliga champions Bayern dominated at the Olympic Stadium as David Alaba smashed home an early free-kick before Serge Gnabry added their second goal in the first-half.

Lewandowski has 51 goals in total this season after scoring twice in the second-half either side of a Sven Bender header for Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz converted a penalty deep into added time for Leverkusen.

