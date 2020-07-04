Lewandowski Passes 50-Goal Mark As Bayern Win 20th German Cup To Complete Double

Robert Lewandowski passed the 50-goal mark this season as Bayern Munich completed the double with a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen to win a 20th German Cup on Saturday.

Bundesliga champions Bayern dominated at the Olympic Stadium as David Alaba smashed home an early free-kick before Serge Gnabry added their second goal in the first-half.

Lewandowski has 51 goals in total this season after scoring twice in the second-half either side of a Sven Bender header for Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz converted a penalty deep into added time for Leverkusen.

