Nasarawa NMA Chairman, 64 Health Workers Infected With COVID-19

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Nasarawa State, Dr Bulus Peter, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Bulus confirmed his health status to Channels Television on Saturday.

He said he developed some symptoms of the disease as a result of his fieldwork activities of attending to COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre in Lafia, the state capital.

The NMA chairman, however, noted that he was already receiving treatment at an isolated part of his home and was responding to treatment.

“It is confirmed by the result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that I have contracted COVID-19, but I am now responding to treatment,” he stated.

Dr Bulus added, “As at July 3, the total number of healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa are 65 – public health facilities workers 51 and private health workers 14.

“The local government distribution of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 are Karu – 12, Keffi – 21, Nasarawa Eggon – seven, Lafia – 25. One person has died.”

The coalition of Nasarawa State Health Professional Associations had embarked on an indefinite industrial action on the June 18 after an initial seven days warning strike, due to the several demands they have made.

These included the non-implementation of promotion and annual increment for over 10 years, non-implementation of the New Minimum Wage Bill Act, non-implementation of the COVID-19 MoU on hazard allowance and life insurance for all health workers in the state, among other demands.

The health workers also demanded the payment of their entitlements, adding that the government has yet to give a definite timeframe or make any commitment to their demands.