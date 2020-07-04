PHOTOS: 335 Stranded Nigerians Return From U.S.

More Nigerians stranded outside the country have arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

In continuation of the evacuation exercise as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 335 people returned to the country from the United States on Saturday.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the evacuees tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding.

It, however, stated that they would remain in 14-day isolation before reuniting with their families.

This comes a day after 86 Nigerians were evacuated from Sudan.

About 2,000 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from various parts of the world, among those who have indicated interest to return home following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the arrival are captured in the pictures below: