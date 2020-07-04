Top Officials In Benue Test Positive For COVID-19

Top government officials in Benue State, including the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Tony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, the Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke and the Vice Chancellor, Benue State University, Moses Kembe, have all tested positive to the COVID-19.

Alarmed by the new development, Governor Samuel Ortom has hinted about the likely reversal of the earlier order to reopen markets across the state, worship centres and schools, as part of efforts to contain the spread to residents, whom the governor has asked to take responsibility for their own safety.

Already, a team has been deployed to decontaminate the governor’s official residence where his family, domestic staff and close aides may have had contacts with people and items that can be conveyors of the virus.

On Friday, the governor’s wife, Eunice Ortom and their son also tested positive for the virus.

She confirmed this in a statement signed herself, adding that she has gone into total isolation and has commenced treatment.