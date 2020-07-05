Advertisement
238 Nigerians Stranded In Turkey Return Home
Two hundred and thirty-eight Nigerians who were stranded in Turkey arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed their arrival in a tweet on its official handle.
It explained that the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 but added that they are expected to go on a 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.
BREAKING.
EVACUATION UPDATE:
238 Evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at exactly 2:45 pm local time from Turkey today, Sunday, 5th of July, 2020.
All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/3m3lK1TJEh
— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 5, 2020
On Saturday, the agency said 109 Nigerians arrived the country from India via an Air Peace flight.
“35 evacuees [will] disembark in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos,” it explained.
EVACUATION UPDATE
109 Evacuees from India arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 1940HRS via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from India today, Saturday 4th of July, 2020.
35 Evacuees disembark in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/DTmHzqZtiO
— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 4, 2020