45 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos State

Forty-five recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged by the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health said this in a tweet on its handle where it explained that the recovered patients were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

While giving a breakdown of the figures, the Ministry said they comprised 18 females and 27 males including four foreign nationals.

“The patients; 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH

Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19,” the ministry added.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres has risen to 1740.”

It also counselled Lagosians not to forget wearing their face masks when going out as it is a criminal offense in the State not to do so.

“Let’s adhere strictly to public advisories given by government,” the tweet read.

New Infections

On Saturday, Nigeria reported 603 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, raising the nation’s total confirmed infections above the 28,000 mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

It noted that the country now has 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 634 people have lost the battle to the virus.

A breakdown of the figure of new cases shows that of the 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos has the highest with 135.

