Advertisement
45 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos State
Forty-five recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged by the Lagos State Government on Sunday.
The Lagos State Ministry of Health said this in a tweet on its handle where it explained that the recovered patients were discharged after testing negative to the virus.
While giving a breakdown of the figures, the Ministry said they comprised 18 females and 27 males including four foreign nationals.
READ ALSO: Madagascar Re-Imposes Lockdown Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
“The patients; 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH
Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19,” the ministry added.
“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres has risen to 1740.”
It also counselled Lagosians not to forget wearing their face masks when going out as it is a criminal offense in the State not to do so.
“Let’s adhere strictly to public advisories given by government,” the tweet read.
#COVID19Lagos Update
News Flash!
*️⃣ Today, 45 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 18 females & 27 males including 4 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.@followlasg@jidesanwoolu@ProfAkinAbayomi@NCDCgov@DigiCommsNG pic.twitter.com/mdJkWrsE6D
— LSMOH (@LSMOH) July 5, 2020
New Infections
On Saturday, Nigeria reported 603 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, raising the nation’s total confirmed infections above the 28,000 mark.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.
It noted that the country now has 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 634 people have lost the battle to the virus.
A breakdown of the figure of new cases shows that of the 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos has the highest with 135.
VIDEO: Governor Makinde Inaugurates Agbami Isolation Centre