Benue Varsity Deputy Vice Chancellor Dies From COVID-19

There’s been another high profile death from COVID-19, this time in Benue State University, where the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of academics, Professor Godwin Achinge is the victim.

Professor Achinge, who was also the Vice-Chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

Channels Television gathered that he died this afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.