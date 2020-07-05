Boko Haram: Buhari Condemns Attack On UN Helicopter 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned yesterday’s attack on a United Nations’ aid helicopter by Boko Haram terrorists, describing it as dastardly and unfortunate.

The President says it is yet another desperate rearguard action by the terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the military.

He is however reassuring the international community and Nigerians that the attack which claimed the lives of two people, including a five-year-old baby, would not go without severe consequences.

He adds that the security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of this administration.