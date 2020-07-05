Buratai Asks Troops To Sustain Onslaught Against Boko Haram Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has commended troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole for their resilience in the counter-terrorism war in the northeast.

Buratai said the troops have continued to demonstrate patriotism in crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province.

This is according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

The COAS, however, asked the soldiers to sustain the military onslaught against the terrorists while reiterating his commitment to ending the insurgency war in the region.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commends the troops for the resilience and patriotism they continue to demonstrate in crushing the remnants of BHTs/ISWAP criminals.

“He also urges them to maintain the tempo against the criminals as we approach the end of the insurgency in our country,” the statement read in part.

Similarly, the Military High Command asked the troops “to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of terrorists and their collaborators in the North-East zone of the country.”

While appreciating Nigerians for their support, the military also called on the citizens “to continue providing timely information to troops on activities of BHTs/ISWAP collaborators in their respective localities for prompt and effective action.”