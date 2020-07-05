COVID-19: SGF Boss Mustapha, Others Attend Church Service, Pray Against Virus           

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, other government officials and Christian leaders on Sunday attended the interdenominational church prayer service against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is the culmination of three days of fasting and prayer organised by the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had asked Christians and Muslims to resort to prayers as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country.

An Islamic prayer was held on Friday in Abuja where special prayers were rendered against the deadly virus.

This comes as the nation records 603 more COVID-19 cases, raising the nation’s total confirmed infections above the 28,000 mark.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 28,167 people have been confirmed to have the virus out of which 634 people have lost their lives.

A breakdown of the figure of new cases shows that of the 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos has the highest with 135.