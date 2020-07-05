Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Worsen As Country Reports 544 Fresh Infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continued to rise as the country on Sunday reported 544 fresh infections.

This is according to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which said the new figure brings the West African nation’s total confirmed cases to 28,711.

The agency said the new COVID-19 cases were reported in 18 states in the country and the Federal Capital with Lagos State having the highest number of infections for Sunday – 199.

Other states which had new COVID-19 cases include Ebonyi – 65, Oyo – 47, Ondo – 46, Ogun – 31, Edo – 30, FCT – 28, Katsina – 25 and Plateau – 15.

The rest are: Bayelsa – 11, Kaduna – 10, Adamawa – 10, Akwa Ibom – 8, Gombe – 7, Kano – 4, Taraba – 3, Rivers -2, Abia – 2, Ekiti -1.

So far, 11,665 persons who contracted the virus have been discharged in Nigeria with 645 deaths recorded, according to the NCDC.

Of the total number of confirmed infections in the country, Lagos leads with 11,244 out of which 9,436 are still active while 1,676 have recovered from the virus.

The FCT is next – 2,181 cases – while Oyo State comes third and has 1,513 persons with the virus, the NCDC data showed.

Going Global

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 531,789 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

At least 11,343,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,906,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Saturday, 4,205 new deaths and 182,459 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,091 new deaths, followed by India with 613, and Mexico with 523.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,718 deaths from 2,852,807 cases. At least 894,325 people have been declared recovered.

