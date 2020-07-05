Police Warn Cult Group Over Planned Disruption Of Public Peace

The Ogun state police command says it has gathered an intelligence report which reveals that members of a notorious cult group are planning to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday 7th of July 2020 across the state in order to mark what they call the 7/7 day.

In a statement by the police public relations officer in the state DSP, Abimbola Oyetemi the intelligence report further revealed that members of the group are also planning to use the said date to initiate new members into their fold after which they will engage their rival cult group in a supremacy battle which may lead to loss of life and wanton destruction of property.

The public relations officer said in view of this, those having such devilish plans have been warned to have a rethink and retrace their steps as such a move will be met with serious resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the command’s tactical squads namely SARS, anti-cultists, anti-kidnapping, as well as all the Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders, have been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state,” he said.

He further said that anybody who involved him/herself in such an act will be made to feel the full weight of the law because the command will not fold its hands while some unscrupulous elements will be making life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state.

“The command is also using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their wards to stay clear of any unlawful gathering on, before and after the said date to prevent a had-I-known situation.

“Also, hoteliers are with this release warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related gathering as the owner of such facility too will be liable for prosecution,” he concluded

The command has, however, assured members of the public to go about their lawful business without fear of harassment or intimation, as the command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace enjoying by residents of the state.