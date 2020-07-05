Under Buhari Corruption Has Become Official – Reno Omokri

An aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEF), Reno Omokri has said that under the present administration, corruption has become official.

Mr. Omokri stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The media aide to GEJ while admitting that there were some mistakes made in the previous government, stated that things have become worse in the Buhari-led administration.

“When you compare this administration with former President Jonathan’s government or Yaradua’s government, yes, there was some corruption there it’s a human government but the difference between that government and this government is that under Jonathan there was corruption, in this administration, corruption is official,” Omokri opined.

Speaking on the recent arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Igbalode, popularly known as Hushpuppi, Mr. Omokri noted that the present administration is not giving the youths a good example to follow.

He argued that nothing was known about Hushpuppi’s criminality when the PDP was in power, adding that Hushpuppi is exhibiting what he sees current Nigerian leaders doing.