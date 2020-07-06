Army Flags Off ‘Exercise Sahel Sanity’

The Nigerian Army has flagged off ‘Exercise Sahel Sanity’ to mitigate the current spate of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related crimes bedeviling Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger states.

Launched in Faskari, one of the front line LGAs of Katsina state, the exercise which is aimed at restoring peace in the regions is expected to metamorphose into real time operation.

Speaking during the official flag off of ceremony on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai announced that the exercise is carefully designed to plush out armed bandits, terrorist groups and other criminal elements hibernating in the forests of Dumburum, Gando, Subobo and Kagara in Katsina, Zamfara and parts of Sokoto states.