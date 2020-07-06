BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Surpass 29, 000 Mark As 575 New Cases Are Recorded

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections on Monday surpassed the 29, 000 mark as the country reported 575 new cases of the virus.

This is according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet on its official handle on Monday night, the NCDC explained that the new cases were reported in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, taking Nigeria’s total infections from the virus to 29, 286.

The agency said Lagos State had the highest number of COVID-19 cases for the day – 123 and is followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 100 infections.

According to the NCDC, the rest COVID-19 cases in the country for the day were recorded as follows: Delta – 58, Edo – 52, Ogun – 42, Katsina – 24, Bayelsa – 23, Rivers – 22, Borno – 19 and Plateau – 18.

Others are: Ondo – 18, Oyo – 17, Kwara – 15, Osun – 13, Enugu – 9, Nasarawa – 7, Abia – 6, Cross River -5, Kaduna -3, and Ekiti – 1.

Out of those infected with COVID-19 in Nigeria, 11,828 have been discharged with 654 deaths reported, the NCDC data revealed.

A Worldwide Pandemic

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 535,025 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

At least 11,522,750 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,016,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, 3,172 new deaths and 177,799 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 602 new deaths, followed by India with 425, and the United States (362).

The United States is the worst-hit country with 130,080 deaths from 2,910,023 cases. At least 906,763 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 64,867 deaths from 1,603,055 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,236 deaths from 285,768 cases, Italy with 34,869 deaths from 241,819 cases, and Mexico with 30,639 deaths from 256,848 cases.

