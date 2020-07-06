COVID-19: 31 More Patients Recover In Lagos State

Thirty-one more COVID-19 patients were on Monday discharged in Lagos State after recovering from the disease.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is also the COVID-19 Incident Commander in Lagos State, said this in a statement.

According to him, the discharged patients include 16 females and 39 males – all Nigerians – and were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

“The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospita, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19,” he explained.

With this development, it means 1771 COVID-19 patients have “been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres,”

The Governor, therefore, urged Lagosians to “adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles” to ensure the pandemic is defeated.

National Outlook

On Sunday, Nigeria reported 544 fresh COVID-19 infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which said the new figure brings the West African nation’s total confirmed cases to 28,711.

The agency said the new COVID-19 cases were reported in 18 states in the country and the Federal Capital with Lagos State having the highest number of infections for Sunday – 199.

Other states which had new COVID-19 cases include Ebonyi – 65, Oyo – 47, Ondo – 46, Ogun – 31, Edo – 30, FCT – 28, Katsina – 25 and Plateau – 15.

The rest are: Bayelsa – 11, Kaduna – 10, Adamawa – 10, Akwa Ibom – 8, Gombe – 7, Kano – 4, Taraba – 3, Rivers -2, Abia – 2, Ekiti -1.

So far, 11,665 persons who contracted the virus have been discharged in Nigeria with 645 deaths recorded, according to the NCDC.

