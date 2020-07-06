COVID-19: Politicians Playing Games With Kogi People, Says Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has accused some politicians of playing games with the people of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor stated this on Sunday when receiving the Board of Trustees of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

He insisted that the pandemic is a scam orchestrated by some individuals to generate profits to the detriment of the poor masses.

“Coronavirus is not new, it was not in 2019 that coronavirus was detected. Coronavirus has been in existence for ages,” the governor said, insisting that his position on COVID-19 in Kogi has not changed.

Speaking further, he stated: “I don’t want to believe the language of mutation, coronavirus behaving like a chameleon by changing to white today and black tomorrow.

“Today, what is killing Nigerians is the fear and panic of coronavirus. Very, unfortunately, some leaders and the press are helping to propagate this against our people. This is a crime against humanity.”

Reacting to the death of the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, Governor Bello explained that the state government has been working with the late jurist on his health even before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the global impact of the virus made it impossible for Justice Ajanah to have access to his regular medical checks.

The governor regretted that the ex-Chief Judge was so isolated before his death, lamenting the media reports on him.

Governor Bello’s claim comes a week after Justice Ajanah passed away in Abuja which some sources blamed on the complications of COVID-19.

However, the Kogi State Government has been at loggerheads with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), insisting that there is no COVID-19 case in the north-central state.