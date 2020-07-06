Gov Akeredolu Appoints Temitayo Oluwatuyi As New SSG

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed Hon Temitayo Oluwatuyi as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Governor announced this in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.

“Today, I announced the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Abegunde had resigned as the Ondo SSG but did not give any reason for his decision.

The former SSG said he would make his next line of action known soon and thanked Governor Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

Abegunde, an indigene of Akure, the Ondo State capital, was appointed by the governor as the SSG in March 2017.

He had also represented the Akure North/South Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007.

His resignation comes two weeks after the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajayi, who has since joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, ignored calls that he should resign as the deputy governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed October 10 to conduct the governorship election in the state.