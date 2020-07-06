Gunmen Abduct Delta NLC Chairman

Gunmen have abducted the Delta State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Goodluck Ofobruku.

The victim was abducted on Saturday night after the hoodlums intercepted his official Sienna car along the Ibusa road axis of the Ughelli-Asaba highway.

Ofobruku was said to have driven out of his house and was intercepted at a drinking joint by the hoodlums

Speaking to Channels Television, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the abduction of the labour leader.

He, however, noted that operatives of the State Police Command are combing the bushes to rescue the victim from his abductors.